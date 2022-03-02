Kol port plans trade via Indo-Bangla route

The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), Kolkata, is focussing on developing a port ecosystem for transportation of goods via the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR) instead of using the Chicken’s Corridor in North Bengal which will save both time and money.

The port officials reiterated that the Kolkata port is working towards strengthening the route between Haldia and Pandu to harness the energy of cargo transit through the combined power of sea and river. The port has, to its advantage rail, road and inland water connectivity while it believes that the National Waterways-1 and 2 provide immense opportunities for creating a sustainable ecosystem for the transit of goods, to and from, the North East via IBPR, as an alternative to the chicken’s neck for connecting North East.

Vinit Kumar, chairman of SMP Kolkata, reassured support for facilitation of cargo. He shared the port’s plans on the upcoming terminal at Haldia, scheduled to be operational soon. The port also plans to develop an integrated and seamless end to end delivery infrastructure and organizational system, connecting not only Pandu, Silchar and Karimganj in Assam, but also Tripura and Mizoram via Chattogram, in addition to development of cargo connectivity to Barak valley all the way to Sittwe in Myanmar.

The Union minister of port, Sarbananda Sonowal during his recent visit to Haldia, stressed on reviving the old ties between Kolkata port and Northeast, and emphasized optimal utilization of NW-1 and NW-2 to encourage movement of new types of cargo as well as infrastructure development under Gatishakti plan for multimodal connectivity and asset monetization.