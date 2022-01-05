KMC will achieve student vaccination target in next two to three days:Hakim

The mayor Firhad Hakim has said that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is likely to fulfil its initial target of vaccinating students in the 15-18 yrs age group in the next two to three days while micro containment zones have been set up in at least two residential complexes within KMC jurisdiction.

The mayor said that the civic body is conducting its vaccination for students above 15 years of age on full scale and it is likely to fulfil the target it set in another two to three days’ time. “We had set a target of vaccinating a specific number of children within a certain period of time and that is likely to be fulfilled soon. However, the vaccination drive for children in that age group will continue.”

As per the KMC vaccination schedule for the day, it was carried out in several school premises in civic body’s wards 1, 12, 19, 40, 48, 66, 63, 72, 73, 96, 81, 110, 101, 124, 121, 137, 140 and 126. Further, the KMC has added three more schools in its list of student’s vaccination premises ~ Haltu Girls High School in ward 105, Scottish Church Collegiate School in ward 16 and Ballygunge Shiksha Sadan in ward 86. The KMC, however, regretted that vaccination cannot be carried out at Beltala Girl’s High School.

Meanwhile, two residential housing complexes in the city were declared micro containment zones. One of them is at Kidderpore while the other is a high rise complex off EM Bypass that has more than 40 covid positive patients.

Referring to the affected housing complex off EM Bypass, the KMC borough chairman Sushanta Kumar Ghosh said that the number of Covid affected in the complex is a worrying factor and remarked that a New Year event organised inside the housing complex could have led to a spurt in covid cases.

He warned that there are also other adjacent residential complexes where there are Covid cases, which take the total number of affected complexes in that particular stretch to over 120. The mayor Firhad Hakim has said that sanitisation of all such containment zones is being carried out while arrangements are being made to help the residents in isolation inside their apartments. “We will ensure they get their supply of essential items,” he assured.