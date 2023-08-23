KMC starts demolition drive on illegal structures

Going strict on curbing illegal construction, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has embarked upon a drive to raze such parts in different corners of the city, pulling down portions of 10 structures on a single day, yesterday. From Borough-I to XVI, the demolition drive was carried out in various wards wherein the civic body razed parts of illegal constructions wherever such structures were identified.

According to sources, the civic body has identified at least five more illegal constructions that would come under the hammer today and tomorrow. The illegal constructions under the scanner are in Boroughs III, XI, XII, XV and XVI. One of the structures that came under the hammer of the civic body was in Ward 14, where the owners had complained to the chief minister’s office and the KMC against a local promoter.

The owners had given their land to the promoter, who allegedly constructed a portion illegally that was razed by the civic body yesterday. According to official sources, the demolition drive by the civic body is being carried out under Sections 400(8) and 400 (1) of the KMC Act. However, in the ongoing drive, most of the illegally-constructed portions are being pulled down by the civic body under 400 (8) of the KMC Act. Under this act, the civic body need not issue notice to the owner of the building and carry out a surprise demolition with the help of the local police.

Advertisement

The drive is kept a secret to enable the demolition squad to carry out the work without resistance. Continuing with the drive, starting from 25 August, the KMC is also considering pulling down a few more such structures at the ward level with the help of the local police.