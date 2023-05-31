KMC sends comparative study on parking fees to Nabanna

If all goes as planned, vehicle owners might have to pay revised charges for parking in the limits of Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Going a step ahead in its plan of revising the rates, the civic body has sent a comparative study on parking charges to the state secretariat for consideration.

The existing parking fees in Kolkata are the lowest as compared to other metropolitan cities of the country like Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore, according to sources.

As pointed out by the KMC mayor, the comparative study includes parking rates of five cities in India where the amounts are higher than that of being charged in Kolkata. Notably, after the budget allocation, the civic body decided to introduce a hike in parking charges from 1 April.

The KMC introduced a graded rate chart in which vehicle owners had to pay varying amounts for different periods. A week later, the civic body had to roll back the new rates after the ruling party’s spokesperson Kunal Ghosh informed the media that the hike was implemented without the chief minister’s consent.

Putting efforts once more to revise the rates, the municipal corporation prepared a comparative data on parking charges in practice in other cities and sent it to Nabanna.