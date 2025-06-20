KMC launches sludge treatment vehicle

Aiming to enhance waste management, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation launched a sludge treatment vehicle with advanced technology.

The vehicle, officially rolled out by mayor Firhad Hakim last evening, is capable of treating human excreta in a better manner. According to official sources in the civic body, in the existing system, human faecal waste involved labour-intensive processes. The new machine, however, is fitted with an advanced technology in which the liquid waste is separated and treated on site inside the vehicle without requiring any external handling. One of the crucial features of the vehicle is that it can be operated even in pockets that have limited access or are heavily congested. The vehicle, having a suction pipe of 360 feet, can be operated inside lanes and bylanes as well.

According to mayor Firhad Hakim, the cost of the vehicle is around Rs 9 crore and has been rolled out as a pilot project. The vehicle would be operated on a trial basis. Once proved feasible, the civic body would procure more such vehicles and deploy them to the other parts of the city.

