In a bid to prevent spread of Covid-19, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) market department has issued a notice, listing a set of guidelines for functioning of commercial establishments in ‘Clean’, ‘Buffer’ and ‘Affected’ areas within the jurisdiction of the civic body, and warned that any violation of the instructions may attract penal action under Disaster management Act, 2005.

The notice stated that all shops in KMC markets in “Clean Area (Category-C)” will be permitted to open provided there are not more than five persons at a time in the shop and a distance of six feet is maintained between any two customers.

The stallholders and their staff shall use masks, gloves and sanitisers, and observe due prudence so as to prevent the spread of infection. It pointed out that salons and parlours may operate subject to proper maintenance of hygiene protocol including disinfection and sterilisation of instruments used. Hotels (lodges), if any, may operate with strict health and hygiene protocol.

Restaurants/eating houses may function for home delivery only.

Private offices in KMC markets may operate with 50 per cent of its strength while work from home is to be encouraged. It further stated that there shall be no consumption of paan/gutka, tobacco inside KMC market premises.

In “Buffer Area (CategoryB)”, only 25 per cent of stalls dealing in non-essential items will be allowed to operate. Accordingly, market associations may submit rosters to the market office, according to which shops will operate.

For “Affected’ Area (Category-A)/containment zone”, no market will be allowed to open. The notice warned that any deviation from the restrictions and relaxations, or of compulsory wearing of mask and maintaining social distancing norms, shall immediately result in withdrawal of the relaxations granted or activities permitted. Any violation of the guidelines may also attract penal action under the provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Birbhum divided into A,B,C: As covid -19 positive cases have been increasing fast in the district, the administration has divided Birbhum into three categories , A,B and C. The category A is the containment zone, category B is the buffer zone and category C is the clear zone. Maximum relaxation will be given to C zone category and A zone will be barricaded. In Birbhum District, till today, the administration has categorised 10 places as A zone, ten other places under B zone category and the rest under C category.

At present there are 60 corona patients in Birbhum district. Yesterday, twenty four people, who are mostly migrant labourers have been detected covid positive.

After being in the green district category since a long period of time, Birbhum district has recently recorded three cases of covid positive in Mallarpur of Rampurhat sub division and health district. All of them have arrived from Mumbai.