The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) today held a meeting with state forest department wherein it was decided that civic bodies will plant 12500 trees which are below 18 ft and 4500 trees which are around 30 feet and more.

Additionally massive mangrove plantations will also be carried out. The state forest minister Rajib Banerjee today said “There has been a loss of green cover over 1600 sqkm amounting to a loss of 16 lakh trees.

This has caused a carbon unit loss of eleven crore. Keeping in mind the increasing levels of pollution, the state forest department will plant around 6.5 crore saplings throughout the state. If one tree has been lost, we will plant ten trees in place of it.”

He added, “We will also carry out a massive mangrove plantation drive in Sunderbans. For Kolkata, trees which have firm roots such as neem, Debdaru etc will be planted.”

Mr Firhad Hakim, chairman of board of administrators, KMC, said “No construction can be made where there were trees which got uprooted in the storm. We are forming a policy whereby trees which can survive and have deep roots will be planted on roadsides. Trees which got uprooted but can survive if replanted, will be done. Such an initiative has been kicked off at the Rabindra Sarobar Lake. We have to retrieve the green cover in the city which has been lost to Amphan.”

Adding to these, a committee has been formed which comprise KMC officials, state forest department, environment department and noted environmentalists. The committee will submit the list of trees which are suitable for planting in an urban landscape. The report is to be submitted soon while under the banner ‘Plant tree Save life’ plantation drive will begin from 5 June.