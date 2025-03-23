Kirti Azad opens blind T20 cricket tournament

A T-20 blind cricket tournament was flagged off by the former cricketer and MP from Bardhaman Durgapur, Kirti Azad this morning on the day when Eden Gardens in Kolkata is scheduled to kick off IPL – 2025.

Azad arrived at the ground covering his eyes with a piece of cloth out of respect for the blind players of the participating teams. He also played the game for a while. Azad said: “Today, I’ve gathered a very different experience that these genius players are playing just hearing the sound of the movement of the fielders, bowlers and the pitching of the ball, the way like what former Indian king Prithviraj Chowhan used to shoot arrow upon hearing the chirping of birds. “I’m sure the regular players won’t have such magnificent expertise at all.”

Advertisement

The tournament organised within the B-Zone of the steel township here by a local NGO accommodates blind players from different south Bengal districts.

Advertisement