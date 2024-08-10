Khunti Puja at Mohammad Ali Park

Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park had their autumnal ritual with the Khuti Puja today to mark the start of Durga puja proceedings this year located at Mohammad Ali Park Durga Puja, near MG Metro station.

Mohammad Ali Park Durga Puja is one of the high-ticket Pujas of the city. The Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park is celebrating their 56th year of Puja. Surendra Kumar Sharma, general secretary of the Puja, said, “Our commitment to blending traditional reverence with innovative celebration continues to drive us. We are confident that people would appreciate our effort this year too.”

Advertisement