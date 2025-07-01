Kasba Law College rape: Three suspended, investigation on

Education authorities in West Bengal have suspended three individuals, including a former student and two current students, following their arrest in connection with the alleged gang rape of a female student at a law college in the Kasba area of Kolkata.

The incident, which came to light last Friday, has sparked public outrage and heightened political tensions in the state. According to the survivor’s complaint, she was called to the college premises on Wednesday evening. Upon arrival, she was allegedly attacked and raped by three individuals, who also threatened her against reporting the crime.

Advertisement

The state education department has ordered the immediate dismissal of the two accused students. Manojit Mishra, a contractual college staff member and former student, has also been terminated from service. All three accused have been taken into custody by Kolkata Police.

Advertisement

During interrogation, the college’s security guard— also arrested in connection with the case — told investigators that the accused had taken his mobile phone before committing the crime, allegedly to prevent him from contacting anyone. However, police are investigating why the guard failed to report the incident even after it occurred. He is suspected to have been intimidated by Mishra, who is believed to wield significant influence on campus.

Records show that Mishra was previously arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer, but the case was registered under lenient sections, allowing him to secure bail quickly.

The case took a political turn on Monday, when members of a fact-finding team from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempted to enter the college campus. Clashes broke out between BJP supporters and alleged Trinamul Congress (TMC) activists occupying the premises. Slogans were exchanged, and both sides engaged in physical altercations, further escalating tensions.

The investigation is ongoing, with mounting pressure on the police and state authorities to ensure justice and accountability in the high-profile case. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said the party’s fact-finding team met police commissioner Manoj Verma, who assured them that the police would ensure the punishment of the three accused in the Kasba Law College rape case.