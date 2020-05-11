There will be vehicular traffic diversion in the city to be effective from Monday 11 May. A traffic department official said since Karunamoyee bridge would be closed to traffic for carrying out certain tests by the Kolkata Metropolitan and Development Authority (KMDA) certain diversion of routes would be enforced.

A KMDA and Kolkata police traffic department in a communique said that since the Karunamoyee bridge would undergo certain tests beginning Monday, by the KMDA authorities, the bridge would be closed to traffic from 11 May to 14 May.

Hence traffic diversion to be effective from 9 hours on 11 May to 5 hours on 14 May, a city police traffic department communique said. According to the alternative routes charted by the traffic department, North/ East bound big vehicles availing Karunamoyee bridge from MG Road or ML Gupata Road or James Long Sarani will avail DH Road for their onwrad journey.

Similarly, North/ East bound small vehicles availing Karunamoyee bridge from MG Road or James Long Sarani will be diverted from Karunamoyee crossing to avail BL Shah Road from Siriti crossing. South bound all types of vehicles of DPS Road availing Karunamoyee bridge will be diverted from DPS Road / TC Road crossing vis TC Road.