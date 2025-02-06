Kanyashree University hosts meet on legal awareness

Kanyashree University’s department of law organised a legal awareness programme today, at the university’s academic campus seminar hall. The event focused on women’s empowerment and witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and faculty members across various departments.

The programme featured research paper presentations by students, adding an academic perspective to the discussions. The event was graced by the presence of Dr Tapati Chakraborty, vice-chancellor of Kanyashree University. Also in attendance were Prof Sujay Kumar Mandal, department of folklore at Kalyani University, Dr Manojit Kumar Das, the finance officer, and Dr Aniruddha Saha, the academic coordinator.

Advertisement

In her address, vice-chancellor Dr Tapati Chakraborty underscored the university’s commitment to women’s empowerment. “Empowering women is not only about providing education but also about raising awareness regarding their legal rights and responsibilities. This event is a significant step toward realising that objective,” she stated. She further emphasised that legal awareness is an essential pillar of social justice.

Advertisement

The chief guest for the event, Prof Sujay Kumar Mandal, highlighted the importance of educating women about their legal rights. “Legal rights are a cornerstone of women’s empowerment. It is essential to educate every woman about her rights, enabling her to live with equality and justice. Understanding the rules and regulations of educational institutions should not be solely the responsibility of the authorities but also a priority for students. Today’s students are tomorrow’s educators and leaders,” he remarked. He also stressed the critical role of education in fostering a deeper understanding of legal protections for women.

Dr Aniruddha Saha, the academic coordinator, reaffirmed the university’s dedication to creating a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment for women, ensuring that they are well-informed about their rights.

The event exemplifies Kanyashree University’s ongoing efforts to promote legal awareness and contribute to the empowerment of women through education. By fostering discussions on women’s rights, the university continues to encourage students and faculty members to actively engage in meaningful conversations about social justice and gender equality, the dignitaries mentioned.