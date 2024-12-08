Kanyashree awardee brings infamy, marries as a teen after eloping

A heartwarming tale of courage has taken a controversial turn as a 17-year-old girl, Bithika Pramanik, hailed for her bravery in preventing her own child marriage, has sparked public outrage by reportedly eloping and marrying as a minor herself.

The incident has left her school, Shimulia High School, and the local community in a state of shock and disappointment.

Bithika, a Class X student from a financially struggling family in the Amjhupi area of Bhimpur, gained widespread admiration when she stood against societal pressure to marry at just 16-year-old. Inspired by lessons at school and supported by her teachers and peers, she informed school authorities about her family’s plans to marry her off, leading to her marriage being halted. The act of defiance earned her the prestigious Ujjal Kanyashree Award from the West Bengal government on Kanyashree Divas this year, celebrated on 14 August. The recognition came with a certificate of honour and a cash prize of Rs 5,000, symbolising her role as a champion against child marriage.

However, the narrative took a dramatic turn when news broke out that Bithika, the very symbol of resistance against child marriage, had allegedly eloped and married underage. Her decision not only jeopardised her reputation but also brought disrepute to her school and the award that once celebrated her bravery.

The headmaster of Shimulia High School, Jyotirmoy Ghosh, expressed his profound disappointment, saying, “The bravery that earned her the award has now been overshadowed by her actions. This has tarnished the reputation of our school.” A meeting of the school’s managing committee has been convened to address the situation, with the president of the committee, Khodabox Mondal, calling for legal action and the return of the award.

Bithika’s father, Raju Pramanik, who initially opposed her child marriage, voiced his anguish, stating, “She has brought shame to all of us. The government honour she received should be returned, and she must face the consequences for her actions.”

Students and teachers at the school echoed similar sentiments. Classmate Sayani Saha questioned, “Why did she fight to stop her marriage if she was going to do this? She has insulted the respect she earned for herself and the school.”

Teachers, who once rallied behind Bithika to prevent her marriage, are now grappling with disillusionment. Munni Mandal, one of her supporters, said, “We believed in her cause, stood by her, and helped her gain recognition. Now, her actions have deeply saddened us.”

While many demand strict action, a section of intellectuals has pointed out the need for systemic accountability. They argue that the government should thoroughly verify the backgrounds and future actions of awardees to prevent such incidents.

The state government, which awarded Bithika, is now under pressure to respond. Education minister Bratya Bose has yet to issue an official statement, though calls for stricter enforcement of child marriage laws have intensified.

A school teacher (who declined to be named) said, “Bithika’s story, once a beacon of hope, serves as a reminder of the complex socio-economic realities that influence such decisions. While her initial courage cannot be dismissed, the subsequent developments underscore the need for sustained education and support to combat deeply-rooted issues like child marriage.”