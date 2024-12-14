Kalyani University holds 10-day research workshop

The department of folklore at the University of Kalyani recently concluded a highly successful 10-day research methodology workshop in social sciences, sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR).

The event brought together students, young researchers, and academicians from across India, creating a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange and skill development.

Advertisement

The workshop was inaugurated by the vice-chancellor of the University of Kalyani, Prof Amalendu Bhunia, alongside the chief guest, Prof (Dr) Ajay Mallick, medical superintendent and professor & head, department of ENT, AIIMS, Kalyani.

Advertisement

Participants from diverse regions of India attended the workshop, showcasing the department’s dedication to inclusivity and academic excellence. The sessions featured esteemed scholars and experts from renowned institutions as resource persons, including Prof. Yatindra Singh Sisodia, director of the Madhya Pradesh Institute of Social Science Research, Ujjain.

The workshop included interactive sessions and hands-on training in research tools and software such as SPSS and AMOS. Notable sessions were conducted by Dr Rajaram from Sri Vidya College of Engineering & Technology, Madurai, and Dr Farhad Ahmed from the Department of CMFM, AIIMS, Kalyani. Their insights and practical approaches enriched the participants’ understanding of social science research methodologies.

Feedback from the participants highlighted the workshop’s immense impact. Attendees praised the department’s hospitality, the comprehensive sessions, and the excellent organization, describing the event as an exceptional experience.

The valedictory session, presided over by vice-chancellor Prof Amalendu Bhunia and the newly-appointed vice-chancellor of Kanyashree University, Prof Tapati Chakraborty, included heartfelt feedback from participants, certificate distribution, and acknowledgment of the organizing team’s efforts.

The workshop marked a significant milestone in fostering academic growth and intellectual vibrancy. The department of folklore is committed to continuing its tradition of hosting impactful events that empower researchers and students, ensuring a lasting contribution to the field of social sciences.