A former GNLF (Gorkha National Liberation Front) activist Bhawesh Bhujel, resident of Kalimpong, has informed the President of India Droupadi Murmu that a group of Gorkhas will start ‘fast unto death’ under Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) area demanding a separate state of Gorkhaland from 22 August. Mr Bhujel has written a letter to the President Droupadi Murmu seeking her intervention in resolving the issue amicably.

“ I implore you to intervene urgently to address the grievances of the Gorkha community and prevent further escalation of unrest,” Bhawesh Bhujel said. Mr Bhujel also urged the President to exercise her constitutional authority and ensure that the plight of the Gorkha community is addressed with utmost urgency. He has also requested the President of India to find a mutually agreeable solution that respects aspirations of the Gorkha community

