Kalimpong DM hopes to restore NH 10 within a week

PWD engineers are currently using excavators to construct a route on the right side of the Teesta river at Selfie Danra in Kalimpong district. This involves cutting through hills to facilitate transportation along National Highway-10. The National Highway10, which links Kalimpong and Sikkim to Siliguri, has been completely shut down for the past 10 days due to severe landslides and erosion caused by heavy rainfall in the surrounding area of the Teesta river.

The NH-10, situated on the right side of the Teesta River in Kalimpong, has practically disappeared in certain areas due to significant erosion caused by the river flowing down from Sikkim. A senior engineer stated today that the unrelenting erosion is caused by the formation of a “Transverse Slope” towards the right bank of the Teesta River, following significant silt build-up. Construction workers are using excavators to carve out a route for vehicles on the right side of the Teesta river at Selfie Danra along National Highway-10, despite the slim possibility of success.

The PWD has confirmed their prompt efforts in completing this task. The reopening of NH-10 could possibly be delayed by one more week, according to engineers. According to officials, the PWD has been operating with great urgency in that area. Kalimpong District Magistrate Balasubramanian T said: “The Selfie Danra point is highly susceptible to damage, and there is a risk of additional landslides occurring at Likuveer. Due to this, no significant or long-term construction has been done in the strategic and vulnerable areas along NH-10. PWD engineers have begun the process of ‘cutting’ the hills at Selfie Danra, which is a difficult task and raises concerns for safety.

As a result, NH10 has been completely shut down, and it will take approximately seven days to ready a path. The PWD engineers are working diligently to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.” Today’s weather is an improvement from the previous day’s heavy rain in the Hills. Due to landslides and debris build-up on the rail tracks, the Toy Train services had to be suspended from New Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling to prevent any unfortunate incidents. The authorities are currently working on removing the debris and repairing the tracks. As a precaution, the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has closed down popular tourist spots such as Rock Garden in Darjeeling and prohibited tourists from entering. Yesterday, Darjeeling residents saw how the rain caused flooding at Rock Garden.