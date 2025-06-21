Kailash Manasarovar Yatra: First batch leaves via Nathu La after 6 years

The first batch of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra for this year, via Nathu La was ceremonially flagged off on Thursday at the Nathu La border gate by Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur.

The event marked the resumption of the yatra through this route after a gap of six years and was organised by the ministry of external affairs.

A total of 33 pilgrims, accompanied by two liaison officers—one each from the ministry of external affairs and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police—are part of this initial batch.

Welcoming the pilgrims, Sikkim’s additional chief secretary for tourism and civil aviation, C S Rao, said the state government, in coordination with paramilitary forces and other departments, had ensured all necessary arrangements for a safe and comfortable journey.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Governor Mathur described the reopening of the route as a result of sustained efforts by the central government. He underlined the religious and cultural significance of Kailash Manasarovar and appreciated the hospitality shown by the people of Sikkim, calling it a reflection of their deep-rooted values.

Tourism minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia noted that the yatra’s resumption had renewed focus on Sikkim’s tourism potential and thanked the Centre for selecting the Nathu La route. He said the government had worked on logistics, accommodation, and health-related protocols to ensure a smooth pilgrimage.

Pilgrims also interacted with the Governor and dignitaries, expressing gratitude to both the Central and state governments for the support provided, including lodging, medical check-ups, and acclimatisation.

Following the ceremony and necessary formalities, the pilgrims began their journey through the Nathu La Pass towards the Indo-China border.