The Kali Puja this year is expected to bring additional joy for tram lovers of the city. The West Bengal Transport Corporation will soon introduce Paat Rani-a combination of two eco-friendly elements, jute and tram.

Jute is called Paat in Bengali. According to WBTC sources, West Bengal leads jute cultivation in the country while the state also has the only functional tramways of India.

Paat Rani-the Jute Queen is a tram in which the two age old environment friendly assets of the region will be combined.

“Paat Ranibeautifully juxtaposes two of Bengal’s iconsjute and trams,” said managing director of WBTC, Rajanvir Singh Kapur.

It is an effort by the WBTC to create awareness about jute as a biodegradable, sustainable and eco-friendly fabric and promote its use by adding new designs and products.

The tram will include a world of jute with beautiful products on display, made by the inmates of Presidency and Dum Dum Correctional homes.

The products on display will be with the concerted efforts of the state government’s Directorate of Correctional Services along with a non-profitable organisation.

The tram will include a cafe with snacks, juices and drinking water. The inaugural pricing has been decided as `199 per person irrespective of any travel distance. Enthusiasts will be able to enjoy a round trip between Shyambazar and Garihat via Esplanade by booking a compartment at `2,500.

Bengali traditional music and live commentary about the heritage of Kolkata will also be played inside the tram.