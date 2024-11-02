Jute commissioner inaugurates showroom in city

Massive diversification has taken place in jute products and the golden fibre has travelled a long journey from sacks to sophistication, said Moloy Chandan Chakraborty, jute commissioner, ministry of textiles, who inaugurated a showroom this afternoon.

The showroom called Sonali has come up at Dakshinapan after thorough refurbishment.

Shashi Bhusan Singh, secretary National Jute Board (NJB) was present at the function along with senior officials of the central and state governments.

Mr Chakraborty said India is the largest and biggest producer of raw jute and jute goods. The showroom will display-cum-sale of eco-friendly and lifestyle jute products. Mr Singh said people should be made aware of various sophisticated jute products.

Jute is an eco-friendly and biodegradable fibre. Set up by the ministry of textiles, National Jute Board has undertaken various promotional programmes both in the country and abroad.

The exports of jute diversified products have increased to Rs 1,374 crore during 2023-24. The increase of JDPs during 2023-24 is 43 per cent as compared to Rs 963 crore during 2019-20.The major jute diversified products in the export basket comprises jute floor coverings, hand and shopping bags, wall hangings, gift articles, decorative fabrics.

Around 10-micro jute entrepreneurs and artisans from across the country will showcase their eco-friendly jute consumer products like jute gifts and novelty items, fancy jute bags, jute mats and mattings etc in the showroom.