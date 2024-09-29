Junior doctors to hold mega rally at Esplanade on Mahalaya Day

A day after sending an email to the state chief secretary Manoj Pant on Thursday, the junior doctors on Friday announced to organise a mega rally at Esplanade on 2 October demanding justice for the R G Kar incident.

They would also bring out a procession between College Square and Esplanade before the rally.

The protesters under the banner of the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF) today held a mass convention at the SSKM Hospital where senior medics and people of different professions delivered speeches in the event showing solidarity with the former.

Advertisement

The junior doctors after the convention said that they have appealed to common people to organize protest programmes in their respective localities on 29 September demanding justice for the incident and safety and security inside government healthcare facilities.

“A mega rally will be held at Esplanade on the day of Mahalaya on 2 October and before that a huge procession will also be organized between College Square and venue of the rally around 1 pm, same day. A bust of the victim doctor will also be installed same day at R G Kar Medical College Hospital, where she was raped and murdered,” said Dr Aniket Mahato on behalf of the WBJDF.

Hardly five days after joining work in state-run medical colleges’ essential emergency services the agitating junior doctors on Thursday sent yet another email to Mr Pant reminding him their unresolved demands discussed during their earlier meeting with him at the state secretariat Nabanna on 18 September.

The agitators have been demanding justice for the incident and end of threat culture unleashed allegedly by a section of ruling party-backed medics in the state healthcare facilities.