Junior doctors threaten to continue cease-work

Agitating junior doctors, including postgraduate trainees (PGT), house staff, interns and medical students on Wednesday threatened to continue their ongoing cease-work in outpatients departments (OPDs) in government medical colleges and hospital across the state despite the chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s appeal to withdraw the strike.

Junior doctors this afternoon brought out a huge protest rally from Shyambazar close to the R G Kar Medical College Hospital where the woman PGT doctor was raped and killed.

The procession demanding justice for the heinous incident reached Esplanade around 2.30 pm. “More than a fortnight has lapsed since the incident that occurred on 9 August but we don’t know why the CM is not aware of our demands. We also demand the resignation of the Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal,” said Dr Aniket Mahato.

“We would continue our cease-work programme till our demands are not met. Our movement demands justice for the heinous incident at R G Kar Hospital. We want transparent investigation. Evidence in connection with the case has already been tampered,” said junior doctors, attached to different state-run medical colleges.

“The motif of the crime has not yet been detected by the investigating agency, the CBI. No further arrests besides the civic volunteer have been made so far,” they said.

“We know people suffer because of our strike but is there any guarantee to stop such crime forever in future. We want safety and security in our workplace,” a PGP protestor said.