Junior doctors condemn BJP leader’s remark on protests

Junior doctors today severely criticized former BJP state president Dilip Ghosh for ‘ridiculing’ citizens’ movement on the R G Kar incident. The junior doctors have been carrying out protests demanding justice for the victim and her family at R G Kar Medical College. Along with that, they have been demanding improvements in the hospital’s infrastructure and security. Common people also joined their movement, turning it into a citizens’ movement beyond direct politics. However, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has ridiculed the movement, calling it a “drama.”

Mr Ghosh questioned, “What has been gained by all this drama?” In response, the junior doctors hit back. They explained that this was a people’s movement and, without naming him, asked the BJP leader what steps he had taken for justice for the victim as a politician with power. Today during a programme, Dilip Ghosh raised questions about the role of the protest regarding the R G Kar incident. Criticizing the movement, he said, “What has been gained by all this drama? Those who were transferred have been promoted. What did lighting candles and clapping achieve? Why did people suffer for one-and-a-half months? Has the hospital’s mismanagement changed in any way? These are the questions on people’s minds.”

It’s worth mentioning that following the R G Kar incident, junior doctors had continuously staged protests and boycotts. They held marches to Lalbazar and the health department. Amid their protests, changes were made in the positions of Kolkata Police commissioner, director of health services and director of medical education. The state government has also taken several positive steps towards improving the hospital’s security and infrastructure. When asked about Dilip’s comments on Tuesday, Kinjal Nanda, one of the junior doctors’ representatives, made it clear that the movement was not limited to just the junior doctors. He said, “Whatever has been achieved, it’s because of this movement. Calling a people’s movement a drama insults the common people. Politicians also have a lot of power. What have they done from that position? We, as students, protested for justice. Our movement will continue until we get justice. Why has the Supreme Court hearing been delayed so much? Let him speak on that.”

