The carcass of a sub-adult male elephant was recovered from Nurpur area in the Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR) forest in Alipruduar district early this morning.

The area falls under the East Division of the BTR, it is learnt.

Forest workers found the carcass early morning today during their routine patrolling, forest sources said. Forest officials said that the post-mortem report showed that the jumbo died of infection caused by food stuck in its throat, which led to a cardiac arrest.

“The preliminary cause of the death of the elephant was impaction at cecocolic junction finally leading to cardiac arrest,” the Deputy Field Director of the East Division of the Buxa Tiger Reserve, Sri Harish, said.

The post-mortem of the carcass was done on the spot where the animal was found dead, while the body was later burnt right there, according to forest sources.