Buxa Bird Festival from 6 January

As winter arrives, here’s high-quality news for bird lovers and bird watchers both in and outside West Bengal. The Sixth Buxa Bird Festival is all set to kick off in the district on 6 January next year.

Officials at the Buxa Tiger Reserve have already announced the schedule for the festival and have started accepting applications from participants, it is learnt. The last date for the submission of the applications is 15 November, it is learnt.

“The base camp for the Buxa Bird Festival will be set up at the Rajabhatkhawa Nature Interpretation Centre in the BTR,” an official said today. “From the base camp, the participants in groups will head out to watch and count the birds in the jungles,” the official added.

Officials said seminars and workshops on birds will also be organized at the end of each day, along with bird-watching, during the four-day festival. “Renowned ornithologists, forest officials and experts will speak in the seminars and workshops,” the official said.

“Participants in the bird festival will watch and count the birds across a 760 square km area in the Buxa Tiger Reserve forest,” he added. “We are happy to announce the schedule of the Sixth Buxa Bird Festival, which will start on 6th January and end on 9th January. This year, every participant must maintain all the Covid protocols,” said Buddharaj Shewa, the Field Director of the Buxa Tiger Reserve forest.

“The last date for the submission of the application forms is 15 November,” he added. The Buxa Tiger Reserve is considered a “haven of birds” with more than 350 species living there. As the BTR consists of both the plains and the hills, there is a variety of flora and fauna in the forest.

The Buxa Bird Festival was the first bird festival in the state, which is completely funded and initiated by the state forest department in 2016.