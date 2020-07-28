At a time when the northern part of the state is under water due to heavy showers in the last few days, the Kolkata received lesser rainfall in July, which is usually the wettest month of the year for Kolkata and adjoining areas.

Some of the districts including Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Coochbehar in North Bengal have been given orange warning for 28 and 29 July by the Met department.

The shifting of monsoon trough along the foothills of Himalayas and strong moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal is anticipated to bring heavy rainfall in these areas.

In contrast, Kolkata is forecast only for light to moderate rainfall till 31 July. While thunderstorms with lightning are expected to occur at one two places in the city, informed Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) officials. Officials of the Met Department said Kolkata, which till last year, received heavy showers for several days in this month, has got lesser rainfall this year.

“Rainfall during this time is usually triggered by creation of low pressure which brings heavy downpour for continuous four to five hours,” said RMC director, G K Das.

“However, there were no such low pressure systems created over the city this July. Even for the remaining days of the month and till the end of this week, there is no anticipation of any such systems. In addition, the monsoon trough line is also limited to the foothills of the Himalayas. Therefore, from the forecast so far, the rainfall in the city is lesser than last year,” he added.