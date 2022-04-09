JU ranks 5 for arts in world university list

Jadavpur University (JU) is the only state-aided university in the country to feature in The QS World University Rankings 2022 in the subject category of arts and humanities.

The university ranked fifth in this category among the best Indian institutions. A total of four institutions in the country — namely Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), University of Delhi, IIT-Bombay and IIT-Delhi are ahead of JU in this list. Both IIT-D and JU have ranked in the range of 401-450 worldwide.

“It is a joint effort of all the students, teachers, non-teaching staff, officers and those who are associated with the university. This is an achievement for everybody. We are extremely proud and it is a happy moment for West Bengal that JU has received such recognition,” said a senior JU official.

The ‘QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022’ was released on Wednesday by global higher education think-tank QS Quacquarelli Symonds. Universities were evaluated in 34 specific subjects and five broader subject areas for the ‘QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022.

In the subject category of Engineering & Technology, IIT-Kharagpur has secured the third rank, while in the subject category of natural sciences it ranked sixth and in social sciences and management subject category, it bagged the seventh spot