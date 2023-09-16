JU establishes an anti-ragging committee and squad to safeguard students

Jadavpur University (JU) formed an anti-ragging committee and anti-ragging squad to prevent incidents of ragging among first-year students. In response to a recent case of ragging at the university, the authorities of Jadavpur University have taken decisive measures to combat this menace on campus.

The incident involved first-year students, and the university has vowed to ensure the safety and well-being of its students.

Following the incident, the university administration has decided to suspend the involved students for one year as per the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Furthermore, they have reported the matter to the local police, demonstrating their commitment to taking the issue seriously.

In a formal announcement made on Thursday, JU introduced a new anti-ragging committee and an anti-ragging squad, both comprising dedicated officers from two local police stations, Jadavpur and South Bidhannagar (for the Salt Lake campus). The presence of parent representatives, a voluntary organisation working on gender equality, and a counselling institution on the committee highlights the comprehensive approach taken to tackle the issue.

Notably, the engineering department’s former chairperson, Aritra Majumdar, who currently guides PhD students, was not included in the committee, possibly due to his role in the incident, sources said.

The involvement of Anupam Deb Sarkar, a faculty member with a strong background in mathematics, has sparked discussions in the committee given his association with the accused student. In light of this development, the university’s decision to include Rajat Ray, the dean of students, on the committee has raised eyebrows.

While Ray might not have had a direct role in the incident, his inclusion signifies the university’s intention to address the issue comprehensively.

Professors from various departments are also playing a part in this committee. This involvement clearly demonstrates Jadavpur University’s commitment to eradicating ragging from its campus.

The proactive steps taken by the university underscore its dedication to creating a safe and inclusive environment for all students.