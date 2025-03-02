Bratya Basu’s car attacked, Trinamul office vandalised as students demand campus polls

Demanding immediate holding of students’ union elections in Jadavpur University (JU) SFI and other left-backed students’ organisations allegedly damaged the education minister’s car and set fire on the Trinamul Shiksha Bandhu Samiti office inside the university campus on Saturday.

The JU campus virtually turned into a battlefield this afternoon when the agitating SFI and other left students’ union got involved in clashes in phases with the ruling Trinamul Congress-affiliated West Bengal College and University Professors Association (WBCUPA).

Advertisement

The trouble started around 2.30 p.m. when Mr Basu was supposed to attend the WBCUPA’s annual general meeting (AGM) held at the open air theatre (OIT) auditorium inside the campus as the head of the association.

Advertisement

The agitating students were shouting slogans demanding students’ union elections in the university when Mr Basu came. Sensing trouble he was taken to the OIT through another gate.

The agitators rushed to the OIT auditorium and vandalised it when the minister was addressing the meeting.

But the trouble intensified between 4 and 4.40 p.m. when the minister in his car was leaving the campus through another gate after attending the AGM. Students surrounded the minister and prevented him from leaving.

They attacked the car damaging its windscreen and threw shoes on its bonnet.

The SFI alleged that that the car dashed one of their protesting students when they were found blocking the minister, who was sitting beside the driver. Later, he was taken to the SSKM Hospital for his health check-up.

The SFI claimed that several students have been admitted to the nearby KPC Medical College Hospital after sustaining injuries when the minister’s car allegedly dashed them. One first year student Indranuj Roy was seriously injured when the minister’s car hit one of his legs.

On the other hand, WBCUPA claimed some teachers belonging to their association have also been assaulted by the agitating Left students.

While reacting to the incident Mr Basu told reporters said, “It was an uncontrolled terror unleashed by the Left students inside the JU campus. Entire state has seen who attacked us today inside the campus. I offered the students to sit for a dialogue with me but they refused.”

“No election has been held in colleges and universities for the past 12 years. What is the education minister doing? Educational institutions have been reeling under lawlessness. Why is the government so reluctant to hold students’ elections?” said Md Salim, CPI-M state secretary.

SFI in protest against the incident blocked the road in front of the Jadavpur police station. Tensions prevailed in the area later in the evening with deployment of the Rapid Action Force (RAF).

Trinamul Congress led by minister Arup Biswas brought out a protest march at Sulekha More in protest against the attack on Mr Basu’s car and other WBCUPA members.

Interestingly, Left had a phenomenal victory in the JU co-operative society elections winning 51 out of 58 seats on Friday.