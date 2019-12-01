The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) will be conducted in 11 languages from January 2021 onwards. After the Union ministry of human resource department reportedly gave its approval, the examination conducting agency NTA (National Testing Agency) has been asked to make the arrangements so that the exam can be conducted in 11 languages including Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada and Urdu.

Experts said that this step will benefit the aspirants in the engineering course from vernacular medium schools. The move comes nearly a month after chief minister Mamata Banerjee demanded inclusion of all regional languages including Bengali and criticised the Centre for discrimination against regional languages after it was announced that the JEE Main exam 2020 will be conducted only in Hindi, English and Gujarati languages.

The state higher education department wrote to NTA for the inclusion of Bengali in the question paper. However, later it was clarified by NTA that no other state than Gujarat had approached it for the inclusion of regional languages. Tribamul Congress also hit the streets demanding inclusion of Bengali in JEE (Main). JEE Main is conducted online annually for B. Tech and B. arch admissions into the participating institutes of Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institute of Technology (NITs) and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

The examination also functions as a screening process for admissions into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).