The Forest Department has started collecting no-objection certificates (NOC) from legal heirs of people killed by wild elephants in north Bengal so as to provide one member of their families with jobs. Notably, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently announced a government service for a family member of a person killed in such elephant attacks in the past five years.

Sources said that more than 50 persons were killed by wild elephants in the Jaldapara National Park areas in the past five years.

“We are preparing a detailed report including the list of the family member who wants to take up the job, and NOC of other legal heirs regarding the service,” the DFO of the Jaldapara Wildlife Division, Kumar Vimal, said.

“Wild elephants have killed more than 50 persons in the Jaldapara National Park area in the past five years,” he added. Authorities at the Buxa Tiger Reserve forest have also started the process as instructed from their higher authorities, it is learnt.

“We have started to prepare a detailed report of the persons killed by wild elephants in our areas in the last five years. We are collecting NOCs regarding the government service too,” said the Field Director of the Buxa Tiger Reserve, Subhankar Sengupta.

“We will send the report to our authority soon. Later, everything will be decided by the higher authorities,” he added. Notably, several persons die every year in elephant attacks in forest areas of north Bengal.