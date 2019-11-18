City police have arrested six persons on charge of attempting to abduct a person whom they accused of duping them of over Rs 10.5 lakh after promising them jobs in the Army.

The alleged abductee has also been arrested. Officers at Lalbazar said that the seven were arrested following a specific tip-off. A car, which the officers said was spotted moving in a “suspicious” manner, was chased down by officers of the watch section, who managed to intercept the car near Sunny Park at Ballygunge.

An officer said that on being interrogated, the occupants of the car said they were the victims of a con man who had taken Rs 10.50 lakh from them in several installments on the promise of giving them jobs in the Army.

But they neither got the jobs nor did they get back their money. Hence they tried to abduct the person who had promised them the jobs and were trying to recover money which he had swindled, the six told police.

The officer said the person whom they were trying to abduct was a resident of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh (UP), identified as Sasi Bhusan Dikshit. He was in the car with them.

A police officer said that preliminary investigation into the case revealed many gaps in the statements of the accused. Accordingly the six were arrested in connection with the alleged abduction of Sasi Bhusan Dikshit. “We will try to ascertain the facts by questioning the six about the alleged fake job racket of which they claimed they were the victims,” said an officer.

The six told the police that in exchange for their money, they were only given some documents and their medical tests were done as a charade to hoodwink them. A case of cheating has been lodged at Ballygunge police station. Other than Sasi Bhusan Dikshit, the others arrested are identified as Jitendra Prasad (27) of Baranagar, Sonal Singh Sisodia (18) of Agra, UP, Satinder Singh (20) also from Agra, Munna Singh (45) of Hooghly, and Pradip Singh (35) of Howrah.