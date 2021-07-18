The alleged linkman Rahul Kumar, alias Rahul Sen of Jamaat-ul-Mujahidden Bangladesh(JMB), who was among the four arrested from Barasat recently by the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police, was learnt to have handled 22 accounts, from where the alleged funding of the members of the outfit had been conducted, claimed an officer.

Besides, Rahul was also the key man in channelising money to the accounts of the three arrested JMB operatives, taken into custody from Haridevpur recently through Hundi network.

Investigation also revealed that he had spread his tentacles to spread the JMB network to other states as well. Police have learnt following interrogation of Rahul that offices at Faridabad and Vizag had allegedly been opened from where he would conduct the alleged Hundi network for alleged funding to the members of the terror outfit.

Three JMB operatives had been arrested by the STF, Kolkata police from Haridevpur , South Kolkata recently.