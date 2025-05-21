Jharkhand teen abducted in Bengal, FIR lodged

A teenage girl from Jharkhand, who had travelled to West Burdwan to attend her uncle’s wedding, has gone missing. Her father has filed an abduction case against two individuals at Salanpur police station, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC).

The incident has caused considerable alarm. The girl, a resident of Kundahit village in Jharkhand’s Jamtara district, had come to Samdih in Salanpur for her uncle’s marriage ceremony.

Her father has named Phuchan Khan and Lakshmikant Khan as the accused in the abduction case lodged at Salanpur police station.

A case has been registered under Sections 137(2), 351(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation is currently underway.

According to the father’s complaint, the girl arrived in Samdih on 13 May and was allegedly abducted by the two accused on 16 May.

What is particularly concerning is the growing number of such incidents within the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate area. In the past two months alone, approximately 36 First Information Reports (FIRs) involving missing teenage girls have been registered. These include six cases in Kulti, three in Asansol South, four in Raniganj, two in Salanpur, three in Andal, seven in Asansol North, two in Faridpur, and one each in the Barabani and Pandaveswar police station areas.

While some of the missing girls have since been reunited with their families, the increasing frequency of such cases has raised serious concerns for law enforcement authorities in the region.

Only a few days ago, during a raid in Asansol, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued eleven minors from a train and apprehended five suspected human traffickers. The rescued children were reportedly from both West Bengal and Jharkhand.