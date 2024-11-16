Jhargram doctor’s death: PIL in HC seeking CBI probe

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Calcutta High Court urging an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the mysterious death of the anaesthetist Dr Dipro Bhattacharya of Jhargram Medical College Hospital.

The petitioner Bijoy Kumar Singhal, who has filed the PIL in the court urged that the mystery behind the death of Dr Bhattacharya should be unearthed by the CBI.

“I have filed the PIL requesting the HC to direct the central investigating agency to conduct an inquiry to probe the death of the doctor of Jhargram Medical College Hospital,” Mr Singhal said.

Mystery shrouds the unnatural death of the doctor attached with the state-run Jhargram Medical College Hospital. Preliminary post-mortem (PM) revealed that something was injected into his body triggering multi-organ failure.

The hearing of the PIL is likely to be held in the division Bench of the chief justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya next week.

The body of Dr Bhattacharya, who was a resident anaesthetist of the teaching hospital, was recovered from one room of a lodge in Jhargram town on 7 November. His body was found lying mysteriously in the room where he used to stay on rent basis, it’s learnt.

Police had also seized his mobile phone and found some significant WhatsApp messages he had shared with his wife and a group of medics before the incident.