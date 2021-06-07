Jalpaiguri district recorded the highest number of Covid-related deaths so far during the second wave of the coronavirus in north Bengal, figures released by the state health department have revealed. A total of 409 persons died in Jalpaiguri district, according to the Covid-19 bulletin released by the state health and family welfare department yesterday.

The report has based its count as per information it collected until 4 June, sources said. The bulletin states that 12 persons died on 5 June, five on 4 June and three on 3 June, while the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Jalpaiguri was 33,294 as of 5 June, whereas the total number of Covid cases reported in Darjeeling district was 45,012.

After Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling district stands in the second position out of the eight districts in north Bengal in regards to the deaths. A total of 386 Covid patients died in Darjeeling district as of 5 June, according to the government bulletin. The report further revealed that the overall Covid-19 situation was comparatively under control in Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Kalimpong, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda in the past three days.

From 3 June to 5 June, no death was reported from Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Malda, where 94, 84 and 180 people, respectively, have died owing to Covid-19 as of 5 June, the bulletin says. A total of 37 people died of coronavirus in Kalimpong district as of 5 June, while only one person died on 2 June, and another one died on 4 June, as per the official report.

In North Dinajpur, a total of 195 persons died of Covid19 as of 3 June, while it was 198 on 5 June. Similarly, a total of 149 people died as of 3 June and there were no deaths reported as of 5 June in South Dinajpur. On the other hand, a total of 16,152 persons died of Covid-19 as of 5 June and 118 persons died on 5 June in the whole of West Bengal, the bulletin further says.

The total Covid cases till 4 June in the state was 14,11,448, while 7682 new cases were reported on 5 June. There are 44,441 active Covid-19 cases in the entire state, the bulletin says. A 65-year-old resident of Siliguri has been admitted in the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital with mucormycosis. The man has also tested positive for Covid19 and is undergoing treatment in the Covid Block, sources said.

Black fungus case

A 65 year old resident of Matigara has been admitted at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital with mucormycosis. The person has been tested positive for Covid – 19 and undergoing treatment at the Covid Block. “The test results today confirmed mucormycosis. One more patient with the black fungus is admitted in the NBMCH,” a source said.

Covid patients die

Around five persons, who had been tested positive for Covid-19, died in Siliguri in the past 24 hours, sources said. According to the sources, four persons died at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, while a 45-yearold woman of Jalpaiguri died in a private nursing home.

Lowest daily count of Covid cases in Siliguri

The Siliguri Municipal Corporation area, including the 14 wards that fall in Jalapiguri district, recorded its sharpest fall in the daily count of Covid-19 cases today. While the SMC logged 64 fresh cases, the entire Darjeeling district counted 296 cases, sources said. Matigara block counted 45 cases, Sukna 42, Takdah 36, Bijanbari 33, Mirik 31, Naxalbari 14, Darjeeling Municipality 13, Sukhia Pokhari 10, Kurseong Municipality eight, six cases each were found in Kharibari and Phansidewa, while Mirik Municipality detected one case. Meanwhile, 395 Covid patients recovered in the past 24 hours in the district, the sources said.

Sanitisation drive

The College Para Krira-OSanskritik Parishad and College Para Puja Committee jointly conducted a sanitisation drive at College Para in Siliguri, its adjacent areas and three traffic points at Safdar Hasmi Chawk, Sevoke More and Mahatma Gandhi More today (photo). Organisers of the campaign urged the residents to follow all Covid-19 protocols in a proper manner.