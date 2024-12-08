Japanese consul general invites Burdwan University delegation for tie-up

The consulate general of Japan in Kolkata has invited a delegation of the tourism department of Burdwan University to visit the country early next year for a possible tie-up between the reputed universities in Japan with the oldest department of any government university offering tourism degree in eastern India.

Representatives of Japan Airlines and Nippon Airlines were also present.

A high-level meeting in Kolkata took place in which the consulate general of Japan in Kolkata, Nakagawa Kochi and other officials and Professor Mir Abdul Sofique, head of the department of Burdwan University were present. He has termed the outcome of the meeting highly positive. “We are deeply interested in this collaboration to boost tourism in both these two countries,” he added.

The department of tourism of Burdwan University, which is the oldest government institution in Eastern India offering MBA in tourism management, has been exploring opportunities with possible tie-up with various foreign varsities for training, placement, joint academic activities and technology development with several foreign varsities and institutions, including Japan.

Talking to The Statesman, Nakagawa Kochi, consul general of Japan, said that they are very excited to ink a deal with Burdwan University and to explore the vast opportunities in the tourism sector and have invited a delegation team to visit Japan early next year.

Professor Mir Abdul Sofique has informed that India is a Buddhist tourism hub and every year thousands of Japanese tourists visit these Buddhist destinations. At this juncture any Indo-Japan collaboration, related to tourism will immensely benefit both these two countries. He said that the Japan Consul General has invited to visit Nara, an archaeological-enriched site and for a prospective tie-up.

Nara is the capital of Japan’s Nara Prefecture, in south-central Honshu. The city has significant temples and artwork dating to the 8th century, when it was Japan’s capital.

“There are immensely popular Buddgist destinations like Nalanda, Sarnath, Elora, Elephanta Caves, Sachi in Madhya Pradesh, Rajgir, Bodhgaya in our country. In West Bengal too there are popular destinations like Chandra Ketu Garh in 24 Parganas, Bera Champa in North 24 Parganas etc. and many other lesser-known destinations in our state and also in northeast India which can be further explored.