Janmashtami celebration

ISKCON Mayapur will celebrate Janmashtami, the most awaited day of the year for the devotees around the world, on 26 August, informed the temple authorities. Devotees celebrate Sri Krishna Janmashtami commemorating Lord Krishna’s divine appearance. The following day, 27 August, holds a double celebration: Nandotsava, when Nanda Maharaj welcomed Krishna’s appearance, and the 128th appearance anniversary of His Divine Grace A C Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, founder acharya of ISKCON. These occasions inspire devotion and connect us to Krishna’s eternal pastimes. Thousands of local pilgrims and devotees worldwide will attend this festival.

“His life and words, ideals and teachings are equally relevant today. Even today, the oppression of the weak is going on worldwide. Humanity is being trampled for the sake of narrow politics. Human society is confused and disorientated. In order to protect the human society in time, let him remove the gloom with a strong hand. Let this be our sincere prayer at the feet of Yugavatar on auspicious Janmashtami,” said Rasik Gauranga Das, PRO, ISKCON Mayapur.

