Jalandhar and UP wins encouraging: AAP spokesperson

In the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won with a margin of 58,647 votes. With today’s win, the Aam Aadmi Party has a representative at the Lok Sabha as well. After attaining national party status, this win is significant.

AAP had been highlighting the works of the Punjab government and people voted for the good work there. AAP Bengal chief spokesperson Arnab Maitra said, “This shows how people of Punjab have accepted the politics of good governance.

AAP overthrew the Congress from Jalandhar after 24 years of continuous reign. The massive support towards AAP and Arvind Kejriwal is increasing throughout India. People of India have recognised Arvind Kejriwal as a leader. The Punjab government has already done excellent work in the sectors of education, health, agriculture, law and order.”

Along with the Punjab byelection, Aam Aadmi Party has shown presence in Uttar Pradesh local body election too, registering wins in quite a few wards, which marks the entry of AAP in UP politics,” said Maitra.