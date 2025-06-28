It was a profoundly emotional: Mamata on her pulling the Rath ropes at Digha

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has greeted the people on Rath Yatra and expressed her joy over the first Rath Yatra at Digha Jagannath temple.

She wrote on her X handle: “It was a profoundly emotional, soul-stirring, and awe-inspiring experience to be part of the Rath Yatra celebrations at the newly consecrated Jagannath Dham in Digha. The sound of conch shells, the fragrance of incense wafting through the air, and the resonant chants of “Joy Jagannath” created an atmosphere of divine grace and spiritual unity.

“As a humble servant of the Lord of the Universe, I swept the streets in a gesture of reverence. With deep devotion in my heart, I offered aarati, seeking blessings for peace and harmony. It was deeply moving to witness Lord Jagannath’s chariot roll forward for the very first time in Digha.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the District Administration for the meticulous planning, ensuring the safety and seamless participation of thousands of devotees. I am deeply grateful to our Maa, Mati, Manush whose presence enriched the occasion with love, warmth, and spiritual fervour.

“On this sacred day, I pray to Prabhu Jagannath to bless our land and its people, to fill every life with peace, prosperity, and strength, and to protect us from those who seek to divide, deprive, and oppress.

“Joy Jagannath! Joy Bangla!”