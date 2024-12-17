ISS successful candidates get sweets, flowers from the CM

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has congratulated the two Indian Statistical Service (ISS), under Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) toppers from the state today and has sent letters, floral bouquets and packets of sweets and their respective houses.

An official delegation team of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC), led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Ipsita Dutta, circle inspector of Hirapur, Ashok Sinha Mohapatra etc visited the house of Sinchan Snigdha Adhikari, in Mother Teressa Sarani on late Sunday evening and handed over the letter, bouquet and sweets to him send by CM Mamata Banerjee.

“It is a matter of great pride that a student of our area has topped the ISS-UPSC examinations. On the directions of chief minister Mamata Banerjee we have come here to felicitate and congratulate him and hand over the letter send by her to Sinchan Snigdha Adhikari. We wish him every success in future life,” said ACP of Hirapur, Ipshita Dutta.

His father Pradip Adhikari and mother Sujata Adhikari were also present in the house at that time.

This year, two students of the state, Sinchan Snigdha Adhikari from Asansol of West Burdwan district has scored 738 marks and has ranked all India first and Biltu Maji of Panduk village of Ausgram Block-II in East Burdwan district has scored 680 marks and has ranked all India second in the country in Indian Statistical Service (ISS) examinations.

While the first topper Sinchan Snigdha Adhikari’s father is an employee of sick Asansol Mines Board of Health, father of Biltu Maji is a farmer.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had said that the students from Bengal are doing exceptionally well in civic service exams these days and they will lead the Indian bureaucracy again after hearing the results and ranks of Sinchan Snigdha Adhikari and Biltu Maji.

Congratulating both the toppers Sinchan Snigdha Adhikari of Asansol and Biltu Maji of Ausgram, chief minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the emphasis of the West Bengal government is to encourage the students of the state to successfully pass the national level competitive exams of UPSC and other such examinations.

Incidentally, the first Indian to join the Indian Civil Service (ICS) was a Bengali, Satyendranath Tagore, in 1863.