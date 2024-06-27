The Department of CST & CSIT of University of Engineering and Management (UEM) Kolkata announced the success of their first International Conference on Advanced Computing and Systems (AdComSys) 2024 from 26-27 June at University of Engineering and Management (UEM), Kolkata in Newtown. This conference was technically sponsored by Springer.

The full paper submission process had started from 28 August, last year. Upon receiving multiple requests from the research community, the initial deadline of paper submission was extended from 28 February to 15 March. During this period, a total of 181 manuscripts were received, from 9 states across India (including West Bengal) and several international papers from US, Canada and European Countries were also received. A group of reviewers consisting of members from institutes of national and international repute had reviewed and subsequently provided valuable suggestions and insights to the authors. After the rigorous review process and a final round of review by experts from the international technical committee of AdComSys 2024, 38 papers were accepted for presentation. The Proceedings of the conference is scheduled to be published by the Web of Science (WoS) indexed Springer Nature Book Series: “Algorithms for Intelligent Systems”, which is already in process.

