The state government has finalized a 15 percent hike in the daily wages of tea workers and staff and sub-staff and termed it an interim relief ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

The decision to this effect was taken in a tripartite meeting convened by state labour minister Moloy Ghatak at Shramik Bhawan in Siliguri yesterday.

“In the joint meeting held on 20 January before minister-in-Charge, Labour Department, Govt of West Bengal, it has been unanimously agreed by all operating trade unions as well as the representatives of CCPA and other employers’ associations related to tea industry in Bengal that the wages of daily rated workmen is enhanced at the rate of 15 percent on the wages as on 31 December 2020 that is from Rs 176 to Rs 202 a day,” Additional Labour Commissioner Md Rizwan said in a statement.

“It has also been agreed that the salary of monthly rated employees including all categories of sub-staff and staff is enhanced on the gross salary per month as on 31.12.2020. Such enhancement of wages and salary would be effective from 01.01.2021 and shall be treated as an interim relief till settlement of the charter of demands,” he added.

The move, however, drew criticism from some quarters as after the implementation of the Code on Wages Act, the wages in tea plantations were expected to see a substantial hike.

“I am extremely anguished to hear that despite all their assurances to the tea garden workers, the West Bengal government is once again trying to subvert the wage rights of our brothers and sisters working in the tea gardens, by getting union leaders to forcefully agree on an interim agreement of 15 percent wage rise from Rs 176 to Rs 202 a day,” Darjeeling MP Raju Bista said in a release.

“I would advise the West Bengal Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak to read the Code on Wages 2019 properly. This Code mandates that Minimum Wages be affixed for all types of employment, including the plantations. Instead of bringing tea workers under the Minimum Wages Act, the West Bengal government is once again dilly-dallying with the implementation of their labour rights,” Mr Bista added.

“The Code on Wages further mandates that only 15 percent of the wages can be deducted as the in-kind component, whereas 85 percent of the wages have to be paid in cash. This will mean that the tea garden workers are entitled to wages substantially much more than the paltry Rs 202 that the Government of West Bengal is trying to impose on our people,” he said.

According to Mr Bista, who is also the BJP’s national spokesperson and a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour and Employment, it was sad that the highly skilled tea garden workers are today paid wages much lower than what is being paid to unskilled workers in the state.

“I request all tea garden workers and also all tea unions that are working for the welfare of the workers to kindly unite and take a stand for justice and equality for our workers,” he said.