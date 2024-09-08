Injured youth dies at RG Kar hospital, parents allege inaction; hospital denies charges

A youth, Vikram Bhattacharya from Vivek Nagar, Konnagar died at R G Kar hospital in Kolkata, allegedly due to negligence.

The patient, Vikram was critically injured when a dumper ran over his legs. He received critical injuries on both the legs and head and was rushed to the Serampore Walsh Hospital, but was shifted to Kolkata’s R G Kar hospital. Parents of the victim alleged that after the initial first-aid, their son was kept unattended for more than three hours at the hospital. This resulted in excessive bleeding leading to their son’s death.

The senior leaders of the ruling party expressed shock over the unexpected death of a youth for lack of proper treatment. Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had urged the protesting junior doctors to return to work.

The Konnagar chairman Swapan Das and the local councillor on Friday met with the family members of the victim at their residence. Mr Das said it is very sad that the critically injured youth lost his life for lack of proper treatment at Kolkata hospital. Since the family is financially poor, they could not afford treatment in a nursing home or a private hospital. The doctors have the right to protest but at the same time they should render proper timely medical assistance to those in distress.

However, the hospital sources said, in the victim’s prescription it is well mentioned the treatment he was provided. He was also advised admission in the hospital and with the consent of the patient’s parents a CT scan was about to be carried out but sudden deterioration of the health condition led to the death of the victim. The emergency department is functioning normally, senior doctors are attending the patients. Only the outdoor department is closed, said the hospital sources.