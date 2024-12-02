Logo

# Bengal

Indian passengers attacked on bus in Bangladesh, flights between the two countries decline

A group of Indian passengers travelling from Tripura to Kolkata on a Shyamoli Paribahan bus were subjected to a terrifying ordeal when their bus was attacked in Brahmanbaria, Bangladesh.

SNS | Kolkata | December 2, 2024 8:10 am

representational image (iStock photo)

A group of Indian passengers travelling from Tripura to Kolkata on a Shyamoli Paribahan bus were subjected to a terrifying ordeal when their bus was attacked in Brahmanbaria, Bangladesh. The bus was intentionally rammed by a truck and then by an auto-rickshaw, after which the passengers were threatened with death and subjected to anti-India slogans. Tripura’s Transport and Tourism Minister strongly condemned the incident and urged Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safety of Indian passengers.

The state government and administration are in constant communication with Bangladeshi authorities to address the situation. As a result of the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, including attacks on minorities and stricter Indian visa policies, there has been a significant decline in flight services between Kolkata and Bangladesh. Biman Bangladesh Airlines and US-Bangla Airlines have reduced their flight frequencies, while IndiGo continues to operate its twice-daily schedule but is closely monitoring the situation. The decline in passenger demand is evident in the reduced number of flights and passengers between the two countries. This has raised concerns among stakeholders, who are urging for a resolution to the unrest to restore confidence in travel between India and Bangladesh.

