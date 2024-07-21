Indian hotel chain plans 5 new greenfield hotels in state

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has planned to set up five new greenfield hotels in West Bengal, of these four new hotels will come up in West Burdwan district alone and one in Kolkata. This is a big boost to the Mamata Banerjee government as the chief minister has been scouting for fresh investments in the state and has travelled both abroad and within the country in recent times. In the next few years these hotels will be set up, sources said.

The Tata Group is back in the state with the opening of 55 keys Ginger Hotel, the first in West Bengal. The IHCL Group has also plans to set up a few more Ginger Hotels in the state in Asansol, New Town Rajarhat, Andal Airport etc.

With the addition of the Durgapur Rajbandh , IHCL will have 18 Ginger Hotels across Agartala, Asansol, Dibrugarh, Gangtok, Guwahati, Jamshedpur, Jorhat, Bhubaneswar, Durgapur, Patna, Kolkata, Kalinganagar, Paradip in East and northeast India.

