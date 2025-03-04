Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps conducts month-long T-90 Tank live-firing exercise

The Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army, tasked with securing Sikkim and the strategically crucial Siliguri Corridor, successfully conducted a month-long live-firing exercise featuring T-90 tanks. The drill aimed to enhance combat preparedness, validate armoured warfare strategies, and reinforce high-altitude operational capabilities.

The exercise focused on precision firepower, drone integration for real-time surveillance, man-machine coordination, and indigenous defence technology adoption. Advanced ammunition and anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) were tested to ensure battlefield dominance in all weather conditions.

A senior Army official emphasised the significance of the exercise, stating: “This drill has refined our armoured warfare tactics in challenging terrains. The integration of T-90 tanks with aerial assets and surveillance technology has strengthened our combat readiness. Additionally, we are advancing self-reliance by incorporating indigenous defence systems.”

This exercise follows Exercise Devil Strike, a recent high-intensity drill focusing on airborne and special forces operations. The back-to-back training reflects the Indian Army’s evolving warfare strategy, ensuring seamless coordination between armoured, airborne, and special forces for future combat scenarios.