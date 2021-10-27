In Nov, TMC to contest civic polls in Tripura: Deb

The Trinamul Congress will take part in Tripura’s municipal poll in November, said Sushmita Deb, Trinamul Rajya Sabha MP and in charge of Tripura TMC. She today took oath as Rajya Sabha MP.

Talking about her election to Rajya Sabha, Dev said, “I will sit for the first time in Rajya Sabha as a Trinamul Congress member. There are a lot of responsibilities. I am from Assam, have been ordered to work in Tripura and was elected from West Bengal. There are issues of states, of people that need to be raised and I will try my best. I hope the opposition will get a chance to raise issues concerning people in the Winter Session of Parliament.”

Sushmita alleged BJP is the most undemocratic party since prior to Abhishek Banerjee’s visit to Tripura, Biplab Deb’s government imposed section 144. In the context of contesting municipal polls, she announced that Tripura TMC

will reach out to the people of Tripura in every municipality.

“In our first steering committee’s meeting, we have decided instead of people joining us in a rally, members of the steering committee and youth committee will reach out to the people over a span of 12 days starting from 21 October to 31 October in all eight districts, 60 Assembly constituencies, 58 blocks and 20 municipal bodies,” she said, pointing out that voters will be informed of all the development schemes Mamata government has implemented in Bengal.

Asishlal Singh, Tripura TMC state president told, The Statesman that 52 wards of Agartala Municipal Corporation along with other municipalities will go to poll in December. Party sources said, Abhishek Banerjee held a virtual meeting with the party leaders in Tripura and reportedly assigned three leaders Ashishlal Singh, Susmita Deb and Subal Bhowmik along with 21 steering committee members and 11 youth members in charge of all eight districts of Tripura, for the campaigning.

Singh will campaign in North Tripura, Khowai Dhalai, Unakoti and, Sushmita Deb will campaign in West Tripura and for two days in Shipahijela. Subal Bhowmik, the state coordinator, will be campaigning in South Tripura, Gomti and Shipahijela. He said more cadres from the CPIM and the BJP are joining TMC.

“Two of our activists were injured and their shops were ransacked. Actually, BJP is trying to create an atmosphere of violence so that people will not come out to vote” Bhowmik pointed out.