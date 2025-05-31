In next dialogue with Pakistan, we should talk of reclaiming PoK: Abhishek

Leading the initiative, in a major push to revive Kashmir’s tourism from a global platform, Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP from Diamond Harbour, urged the Indian diaspora to spend three additional days in Kashmir with their families during their next visit to India.

Addressing business & community leaders from the Indian Diaspora, the TMC leader said: “It’s always good to see so many Indians on foreign soil. It also reminds me of India’s might and vigour. It is a testament to the fact that in this war, India is not alone — it has its diaspora by its side.”

India’s diaspora carries India’s pluralism, the idea of unity in diversity, and its strength in adversity.

Today, cross-border terrorism has become a global imperative, and we all need to raise our voices — whether you are a student or a professional in any distinguished field. You must expose our neighbour, Pakistan, which has been nurturing, harbouring, and shielding terrorists to hatch and execute terror plots against us. There is ample proof available for the world to see, he said.

We visited various countries, and whoever we met was of the same opinion: We stand with India in its fight against terrorism, and we must all do our part by raising this issue within our respective circles. We need to expose Pakistan.

What more does India need to offer the world, when the evidence is out in the open? We can clearly see top officials of the Pakistan Army attending the funerals of terrorists.

“Look at the composition of our delegation. I might have differences with the ruling party, but I will not let my political interests override my national interest. I will keep working for what is in the best interest of my nation.

Pakistan is trying to play the victim, acting as both the arsonist and the firefighter at the same time. Don’t depend on others. It is now our responsibility to expose Pakistan before the world. We’ve seen that almost all major terror links trace back to Pakistan — whether it was 9/11 or 26/11. The likes of Hafiz Saeed, Osama bin Laden, and terror camps like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), among others — all have ties to Pakistan. Pakistan tries to show the world that it is engaging in peace talks while simultaneously pulling the trigger with the other hand. Terror and talks cannot go together.

We have been engaging in talks with Pakistan for the last 50 years. We come from the land of Rabindranath Tagore and Gautam Buddha. We will be the last ones to talk about war. But this time, when our government engages in dialogue with Pakistan, I want the government — and I request all Indians — to agree with me that “Our approach should be that we talk about reclaiming PoK, where terror attacks were planned and terror infrastructure operated to inflict bloodshed and harm on Indians.

“Next time you visit India, my humble appeal to all of you is this: extend your trip by three more days. In those additional three days, make sure you and your family dedicate that time to visiting Kashmir — for the betterment of Kashmir tourism and the Indian economy.”