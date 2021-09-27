In Darj Declaration, NFNS backs Gorkhaland demand

The National Federation for New States (NFNS) has expressed solidarity with and commitment towards the demand for Gorkhaland.

NFNS, a platform in the national level that works with different organisations and individuals involved in various statehood demands across India, held its first meeting after Dr Munish Tamang was appointed its president, here today.

“In the meeting, we drew a two-point NFNS Darjeeling Declaration, in which we have reiterated our solidarity and commitment to the statehood demands in the country along with the demand for Gorkhaland. We express our solidarity with all groups, both political and social, and those who are committed to the cause, and resolve to work with all stakeholders,” said Dr Tamang, who was officially given the post in the national body in the meeting here today.

Presently, the NFNS is working with demands for nine new states, which apart from Gorkhaland includes Bundelkhand, Vidharbha, Ladakh, Tipraland, Garo, Bodoland and two more places in Assam. The NFNS maintained that it plans to show their presence felt in places where there are statehood demands, along with making the Centre aware of what the NFNS wants.

Asked about the success of the NFNS so far, former president of the body Shreehari Aney said, “The NFNS has helped in the creation of the state of Telengana and Jharkhand. In the case of Vidharbha, we have not been able to achieve much success even though the BJP had promised it. We have also not been able to give a full state status to Delhi.”

He also maintained that the NFNS did not participate in local agitations held in their respective areas, but lent its support by giving the agitation national exposure and by moving the powers in Delhi. “The creation of a new state takes place in Parliament and we must create a pressure lobby there,” Mr Aney said.