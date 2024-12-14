Logo

Logo

# Bengal

Illegal pond filling in Asansol: 2 get bail

Two others, Wilson and Dinesh Gorai, two other land sharks who have been arrested by the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC), allegedly for filling up a pond illegally have already managed to get bail.

SNS | Asansol | December 14, 2024 7:29 am

Illegal pond filling in Asansol: 2 get bail

Asansol Durgapur Police (Photo:Wikipedia)

Chandan Sharma and Tapas Nandi have secured bail from Asansol Court today, after both of them have been arrested by the Asansol North police station allegedly for filling up a pond illegally and encroaching upon government lands.

Two others, Wilson and Dinesh Gorai, two other land sharks who have been arrested by the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC), allegedly for filling up a pond illegally have already managed to get bail.

Advertisement

Munna Shaw, who was arrested by Asansol South police station allegedly for filling up ponds illegally, is still lodged in police custody.

Advertisement

After the recent directives of chief minister Mamata Banerjee to arrest the land sharks and those people who are illegally filling up ponds and waterbodies, the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate has launched a tirade against those people against whom there are complaints of illegally filling up ponds. So far, several FIR’s have been lodged and five people arrested.

While some people have brought out a rally and submitted a memorandum to DM of West Burdwan S Ponnambalam alleging illegal pond filing.

Already a probe has been ordered in that incident.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

75 kg ganja seized, 4 arrested

Coke Oven police station has arrested four persons under Narcotics Act and seized 75 kilograms of ganja from their possession acting on a specific tip-off.

# Bengal

Two nabbed with 25 kg ganja

Two persons from Murshidabad district were arrested along with 25 kilograms of ganja from an area besides the Pandaveswar railway station on Sunday night.