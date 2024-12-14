Illegal pond filling in Asansol: 2 get bail

Chandan Sharma and Tapas Nandi have secured bail from Asansol Court today, after both of them have been arrested by the Asansol North police station allegedly for filling up a pond illegally and encroaching upon government lands.

Two others, Wilson and Dinesh Gorai, two other land sharks who have been arrested by the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC), allegedly for filling up a pond illegally have already managed to get bail.

Advertisement

Munna Shaw, who was arrested by Asansol South police station allegedly for filling up ponds illegally, is still lodged in police custody.

Advertisement

After the recent directives of chief minister Mamata Banerjee to arrest the land sharks and those people who are illegally filling up ponds and waterbodies, the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate has launched a tirade against those people against whom there are complaints of illegally filling up ponds. So far, several FIR’s have been lodged and five people arrested.

While some people have brought out a rally and submitted a memorandum to DM of West Burdwan S Ponnambalam alleging illegal pond filing.

Already a probe has been ordered in that incident.